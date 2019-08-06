JUNEAU – A Beaver Dam Police officer who responded to an anonymous call about a car attempting to run over a man near Madison Street and Lakecrest Drive Sunday night was allegedly spit at by the woman who had been driving the car.
Tiatiana L. Yundt, 31, made her initial appearance in Dodge County Court Monday. She appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. Yundt may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
Yundt faces a felony charge of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. She could face up to four and a half years in prison and a $21,000 fine if convicted of all the offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, the Beaver Dam Police officer arrived after the two other law enforcement officers arrived shortly after the car crashed into a pole on Madison Street near Lakecrest Drive at 7:50 p.m.
The officer spoke with the man who had been chased by the car. The man said that he had been in his car with Yundt on Highway D, but said he exited the vehicle after Yundt began to act strangely.
According to the criminal complaint, the man said he continued to walk while Yundt drove next to him going in and out of the ditch and she hit a utility pole.
Yundt was going through the standard field sobriety tests with another officer. The Beaver Dam Police Officer left the scene to respond to another call. He was called to Beaver Dam Community Hospital at 9:40 p.m. for Yundt, where she was taken for legal blood draw for driving while intoxicated charges. While at the hospital, according to the complaint, Yundt became uncooperative and spit in the officer's face.
Yundt has a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 19.
