Beaver Dam woman appears in court charged with sexual assault of jail inmate

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday after being charged with sexual assault of an inmate at Dodge County Jail while she was working in the jail as a contracted staff member in the kitchen area.

Tammy Clipps is charged with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff. She could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Clipps appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. She may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, a corporal in the jail reported on Sept. 4 that an inmate that works in the jail kitchen with Aramark contracted staff submitted a tip that some inmates were receiving preferred treatment by some Aramark kitchen employees including extra food and better working conditions.

Aramark is contracted by the Dodge County Detention Facility to provide food services consisting of inmate meals and commissary. Aramark provides staff that works directly with inmate labor in the kitchen.