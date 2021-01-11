Beaver Dam woman appears in court on charges of sending treatment drug to jail

Beaver Dam Police spoke to Zechzer on Sept. 18 at her home. Zechzer was told that they were monitoring the calls between her and the inmate where they were talking about her letters not getting to him. Zechzer told the officers that the letters she had been sending were arriving within a few days but then it started taking longer to get to him. She was told that the letters were not getting to him because they had been seized due to the drug strips under the stamps. Zechzer allegedly admitted to sending the letters and said she did not have a prescription for the drug.