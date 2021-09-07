Beaver Dam woman arrested for 5th offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Monday afternoon.

Mary Harper could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Harper appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She was placed on a $2,500 cash bond. As conditions of her bond, she must maintain absolute sobriety and she shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. She may not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a car versus fence crash that occurred on Henry Street on Monday at 1 p.m. The officer said the driver was Harper and she was not injured but appeared to have been drinking.

Harper told officers that she had stopped at a friend’s house, but they were not home. She then went to leave, but the flip flop that she was wearing got stuck in the car’s accelerator pedal which led to the vehicle accelerating and striking the fence.

Harper submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .218. She had previously been convicted of OWI in 1991, 2010 and twice in 2015.