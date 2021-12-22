Beaver Dam woman charged with hit and run accident

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday charged with felony hit and run – causing great bodily harm after allegedly hitting a Beaver Dam man crossing a street on Tuesday morning.

Maria Hernandez is also charged with a felony count of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license – causing great bodily harm. She could face 18 ½ years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Hernandez appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed her on a $500 cash bond with the condition that she does not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police responded at 5:56 a.m. to a hit-and-run traffic crash on East Burnett Street at Wayland Street where a 42-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle before the vehicle left the scene. While at the scene, a woman approached the officers and asked how the man was doing. She told police the driver may have been her mother. Her mother was on the way to work and did not speak English so called her daughter to tell her what had happened.