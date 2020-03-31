Beaver Dam woman charged with hit and run after child injured during trick or treating

JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Beaver Dam woman has been charged with hit and run for allegedly injuring an 11-year-old boy last fall when he was trick or treating on South Spring Street in Beaver Dam.

Rebecca Davison could face up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy was exiting a driveway in the 700 block of South Spring Street on Oct. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. A witness said the boy was attempting to go across the street to trick or another home, when a Mitsubishi Outlander struck the boy and left going south on Spring Street. The child was bumped in the leg and did not need an ambulance. The boy had an abrasion that was about the size of a golf ball on his left knee and also complained of his toes being swollen.

Davison was located a short time later in the 800 block of South Center Street. She advised she just had a kid walk into the side of her SUV. Davison said that she was driving slow as she saw some children crossing the street south of the intersection when she was turning from Davis Street to South Spring Street. The children were not with adults and were not looking when they crossed the street Davison told the officer. Davison said her SUV was stopped when she noticed the boy walk right into the rear passenger side of her SUV.