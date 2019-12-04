JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam woman pleaded not in Dodge County Circuit Court Wednesday to charges of taking more than $17,000 from Coyote Gas and Liquor, 1300 N. Spring St., when she was managing the business.
Jennifer Singsheim faces a felony count of theft from a business setting. She could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
According to the criminal complaint, the person who oversees Coyote reported July 31 that he discovered that Singsheim had failed to make deposits the previous weekend. The overseer said Singsheim admitted she would play the Wisconsin lottery at the store and would use the deposits to pay the credit card balance. He said the store was short $23,240 from a 10-day period before noticing the deposits were being made.
You have free articles remaining.
Singsheim paid $5,000 back in August, according to the criminal complaint. Singsheim talked with officers and said she developed an addiction to gambling several years ago after she won $500 on a scratch off ticket.
Singsheim has a telephone scheduling conference Jan. 10.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)