JUNEAU -- A 40-year-old Beaver Dam woman was sentenced Friday to spend the next seven years in prison for the 2016 overdose death of her friend.
Jackie Meyer, 40, Beaver Dam, was sentenced to 7 years of confinement and 10 years extended supervision. Meyer pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in August for supplying drugs that caused the overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Meyer also pleaded guilty to operating while impaired with a minor child in the vehicle.
On August 27, 2016, Jackie Meyer invited Sadowski to her residence so that Meyer would be able to use Sadowski’s vehicle to go to Madison to buy drugs. Text messages between the two showed they planned to go to Madison to purchase cocaine and heroin. Meyer went to Madison, with Sadowski and her young children, and purchased the drugs.
Upon returning to the residence, Sadowski took the drugs and then laid down, stating she was not feeling well. A few hours later, Meyer and her fiancée checked on Sadowski and found her unresponsive. Meyer fled the residence. Her fiancée, who remained at the residence, later stated that Meyer had not been at the residence for over a week.
The following spring, Meyer was stopped for speeding. While making contact with Meyer, the officer noticed signs of impairment. Meyer had difficulty remembering the names and birth dates of her two children that were in the back seat of the car during the stop. During the investigation, Meyer admitted to using heroin that day and that she was on probation for a possession with intent to deliver charge. The officers located two syringes in the vehicle with a black substance consistent with heroin.
Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson stated at sentencing, “Jackie Meyer has a documented history of providing illegal drugs to people. In this instance, Meyer’s act of supplying heroin resulted in the tragic overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Ms. Meyer needs to be returned to prison for substantial confinement.”
