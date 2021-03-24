Beaver Dam woman placed on probation for sending treatment drug to jail

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Beaver Dam woman was placed on probation Monday for sending a drug used to treat opioid addiction to a Dodge County Jail inmate.

Lindsay Zechzer pleaded no contest plea to three counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She entered into a deferred prosecution agreement for one of the counts. Dodge County Circuit Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Zechzer on probation for 24 months. She may not have contact with inmates, jails or correctional institutions. She must serve 20 days in jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Zechzer sent letters to an inmate in the Dodge County Jail that had buprenorphine under the stamps on the envelopes in September.

Beaver Dam Police spoke to Zechzer Sept. 18 at her home. Zechzer was told that they were monitoring the calls between her and the inmate where they were talking about her letters not getting to him. Zechzer told the officers that the letters she had been sending were arriving within a few days but then it started taking longer to get to him. She was told that the letters were not getting to him because they had been seized due to the drug strips under the stamps.

Zechzer allegedly admitted to sending the letters and said she did not have a prescription for the drug.