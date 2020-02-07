You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam woman put on probation for stealing from former job
Dodge County Courts outside July 2018 wiscnews web only
DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Beaver Dam woman was found guilty Friday of taking more than $17,000 from Coyote Gas and Liquor, 1300 N. Spring St., when she was managing the business.

Jennifer Singsheim pleaded no contest plea to a felony count of theft from a business setting. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vrie withheld sentencing and she was placed on probation for five years. She must pay court costs and a little over $16,000 in restitution. She must not vote or possess firearms. She may not gamble including playing the lottery or going to casinos.

According to the criminal complaint, the person who oversees Coyote reported July 31 that he discovered that Singsheim had failed to make deposits the previous weekend. The overseer said Singsheim admitted she would play the Wisconsin lottery at the store and would use the deposits to pay the credit card balance. He said the store was short $23,240 from a 10-day period before noticing the deposits were being made.

Singsheim paid $5,000 back in August, according to the criminal complaint. Singsheim talked with officers and said she developed an addiction to gambling several years ago after she won $500 on a scratch off ticket.

Jennifer Singsheim

Singsheim

