Beaver Dam woman sentenced to prison for cocaine delivery

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Beaver Dam was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison followed by fours of extended supervision for drug charges after her probation was revoked due to a new drug charge.
According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Gidget Wheeler appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Wheeler was sentenced for manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and felony bail jumping. Wheeler was originally sentenced to three years of probation, but had her probation revoked due to new cocaine-related charges.
In September 2017, the Dodge County Drug Task Force was investigating a possible drug dealer in Beaver Dam. Wheeler had previous drug related convictions. The task force conducted two controlled purchases of crack cocaine through a confidential informant.
Officers stopped a car due to a suspended license on Oct. 25, 2017, according to the press release. While another Officer was checking the driver’s identification, a K9 Officer hit on two locations of the car indicating that there were drugs located inside the vehicle. The driver, Gidget Wheeler, claimed that 7 grams of crack cocaine had been shoved into her pants by the passenger. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for either possession of illegal drugs, violating bond conditions or probation violations.