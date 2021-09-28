Beaver Dam woman sentenced to prison for cocaine delivery

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Beaver Dam was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison followed by fours of extended supervision for drug charges after her probation was revoked due to a new drug charge.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Gidget Wheeler appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Wheeler was sentenced for manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and felony bail jumping. Wheeler was originally sentenced to three years of probation, but had her probation revoked due to new cocaine-related charges.

In September 2017, the Dodge County Drug Task Force was investigating a possible drug dealer in Beaver Dam. Wheeler had previous drug related convictions. The task force conducted two controlled purchases of crack cocaine through a confidential informant.