Beaver Dam woman sentenced to six years in prison for fatal crash

JUNEAU – Cindy Lara Esparza was sentenced to 6 years in the prison Thursday for the 2019 crash into Beaver Dam River that claimed the life of the man who fathered her child.
Lara Esparza was the driver April 2, 2019, when a Jeep Patriot went into the Beaver Dam River near Ryan Cantafio’s Way at 2 a.m. The vehicle left Madison Street and went through a guardrail into the river. Frakes was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam after being pulled from the car.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger also served her to 10 years of an extended sentence for 16 years total in the prison system. In addition, Lara Esparza must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an AODA assessment. She must pay $1,040 in restitution, and her driver’s license is revoked for five years.
Lara Esparza was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle during a plea hearing on Aug. 4.
“The defendant and the victim were drinking at Johnny’s Lounge and had several shots of Patron and other drinks,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said Thursday during the sentencing.
Videos showed the two both drinking and leaving in the vehicle with Lara Esparza behind the driver’s seat.
Beaver Dam Police Officers risked their lives to save Lara Esparza and attempt to save Frakes, Klomberg said.
Lara Frakes has taken responsibility by her plea and other statements she has made, Klomberg said. However, Klomberg said she should serve a sentence greater than the year in jail that the presentencing investigation had suggested.
“This is tragic on many levels,” Klomberg said. “She did not intend this, but their child lost a father and for a while a mother.”
The mother of Jared Frakes will take care of the couple’s 4-year-old son while Lara Esparza is serving her sentence.
Support Local Journalism
“The defendant killed the victim, placed the entire public in danger and caused Beaver Dam Police Department Officers to risk their lives to save her, try to save the victim and search the river to make sure her infant was not in the car at the time of the crash,” Klomberg said. “The officers did not hesitate to jump into the freezing and rushing water. In my opinion, they are nothing short of heroes.”
Lara Esparza’s attorney Jason Gonzalez said that his client had a hard childhood and did not complete high school, but she plans on doing so in order to improve her possibility of getting a better paying job and taking care of her son.
On the night in question, both Lara Esparza and Frakes were intoxicated and either one could have been the driver, Gonzalez said.
“She is genially sorry for her conduct and that she chose to drive,” Gonzales said.
Lara Esparza had planned to make a statement but was emotional during the sentencing and Gonzalez read her statement for her.
"I want to apologize to Terry and Jordan and others affected by this accident," Gonzalez read Lara Esparza's statement. "I am planning on doing everything I can do to better my life for Jordan, Terry and myself. I am truly sorry."
Terry Frakes is Jared Frakes mother who her son Jordan and her have lived with since soon after the accident.
Lara Esparza has gotten a job in order to take care of her child, Gonzales said.
Pfitzinger said Lara Esparza’s actions on April 2, 2019, ended Frakes’ life and caused additional dangers for those on the road around her and emergency responders.
He acknowledged that Lara Esparza was taking responsibility and showing remorse.
Pfitzinger said the night would have had a much better outcome if they would have asked someone for a ride home.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.