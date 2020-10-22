Beaver Dam woman sentenced to six years in prison for fatal crash

Lara Frakes has taken responsibility by her plea and other statements she has made, Klomberg said. However, Klomberg said she should serve a sentence greater than the year in jail that the presentencing investigation had suggested.

“This is tragic on many levels,” Klomberg said. “She did not intend this, but their child lost a father and for a while a mother.”

The mother of Jared Frakes will take care of the couple’s 4-year-old son while Lara Esparza is serving her sentence.

“The defendant killed the victim, placed the entire public in danger and caused Beaver Dam Police Department Officers to risk their lives to save her, try to save the victim and search the river to make sure her infant was not in the car at the time of the crash,” Klomberg said. “The officers did not hesitate to jump into the freezing and rushing water. In my opinion, they are nothing short of heroes.”

Lara Esparza’s attorney Jason Gonzalez said that his client had a hard childhood and did not complete high school, but she plans on doing so in order to improve her possibility of getting a better paying job and taking care of her son.

On the night in question, both Lara Esparza and Frakes were intoxicated and either one could have been the driver, Gonzalez said.