JUNEAU — A 28-year-old Beaver Dam woman was found guilty of reduced charges and will spend a year in jail for shooting her former boyfriend in the groin last April in the apartment they shared.
Tonya Diniz entered a no contest plea to a second degree charge of reckless injury Tuesday. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer accepted the plea without the enhancer of use of a dangerous weapon. A misdemeanor charge of pointing a firearm at another was dismissed, but read into the record.
Diniz was also placed on probation for three years. In addition, she must obtain her GED.
According to the criminal complaint, Diniz called the police around 9 a.m. April 14 from her apartment on Lake Crest Drive. Diniz allegedly told the 911 dispatcher that she had been “messing around” with her boyfriend, a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man, and the gun accidentally went off. Diniz, who had reported to 911 that her four children were at home, was upset during the call and informed the dispatcher that the victim could not walk after being shot in the groin.
Police arrived at the apartment and found the victim lying on an air mattress in a bedroom. The victim could speak, but was having difficulty breathing, according to the complaint. The victim told officers that Diniz had shot him and had touched the barrel of the gun to his body before shooting him. The victim said that the two had not been fighting, and he did not believe she intentionally shot him.
However, the victim later told paramedics that Diniz was upset with him because she had found out he had been speaking to another woman. According to the criminal complaint, he maintained that the shooting was not intentional.
The victim was transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital before being transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Madison. He underwent surgery and was expected to recover, according to the criminal complaint.
Two guns were located on the bottom shelf of a pantry. Diniz told officers that she had gotten the guns for protection.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)