Beloit man charged with 4th OWI after driving into town of Lyndon ditch

A Beloit man is facing his fourth operating while under the influence charge after allegedly driving his vehicle into a ditch with a 0.27 blood alcohol concentration.
Forrest Pickett III, 39, is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fourth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:28 p.m. Sept. 14, Deputy Matthew Bourgeois was dispatched to Arrowhead Road in the town of Lyndon for a report of a vehicle in a ditch.
The reporting party stated the driver got out of the vehicle to chase a passenger that ran away from the vehicle, and that a second vehicle was attempting to tow the vehicle in the ditch away. According to the reporting party, the driver of the vehicle in the ditch was drunk, and the vehicle was being towed towards a campground.
Bourgeois located a vehicle towing another vehicle down Arrowhead Road. He made contact with the driver, who was identified as Forrest Pickett. Pickett had red, glassy eyes and a faint odor of intoxicants was coming from his person.
Pickett stated his truck had broken down, and he was trying to get it back to the campground. The driver of the second vehicle said he had towed Pickett’s son’s vehicle to Edge of Dells after it had broken down, then returned to help tow Pickett’s truck. The driver said Pickett’s vehicle was not in the ditch when he arrived, but was pulled off to the side of the road.
While speaking to law enforcement, Pickett admitted to having three beers. Pickett was lethargic and had to write his name on a piece of paper.
After calling dispatch, Bourgeois was informed Pickett had a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction. Pickett admitted to knowing about the restriction and that his license was revoked.
Pickett claimed to have had three beers after moving his son’s vehicle. After his son’s vehicle was moved, Pickett’s vehicle broke down. According to Pickett they were towing the vehicle to Edge of Dells. When informed Edge of Dells was in the opposite direction, Pickett claimed they were going to Arrowhead Campground.
During the conversation, Bourgeois continued to smell an odor of intoxicants. While performing standard field sobriety tests Bourgeois noted several clues indicating Pickett was intoxicated. Pickett failed to complete the walk and turn test, and declined to attempt the one leg stand test.
A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.27 blood alcohol concentration. After getting the results of the test, Pickett stated he had three beers and a shot. Pickett then claimed he was not driving, and that his wife was driving when the truck broke down.
Pickett said his wife was in his truck, which was being towed. When Bourgeois looked in the truck there was no one there. Again Pickett said she must be in the truck, but no other people were in the truck.
Bourgeois placed Pickett under arrest and transported him to the Juneau County Jail. A blood draw at the jail returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.211.
Pickett is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.