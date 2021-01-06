Beloit man charged with 4th OWI after driving into town of Lyndon ditch

Pickett stated his truck had broken down, and he was trying to get it back to the campground. The driver of the second vehicle said he had towed Pickett’s son’s vehicle to Edge of Dells after it had broken down, then returned to help tow Pickett’s truck. The driver said Pickett’s vehicle was not in the ditch when he arrived, but was pulled off to the side of the road.

While speaking to law enforcement, Pickett admitted to having three beers. Pickett was lethargic and had to write his name on a piece of paper.

After calling dispatch, Bourgeois was informed Pickett had a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction. Pickett admitted to knowing about the restriction and that his license was revoked.

Pickett claimed to have had three beers after moving his son’s vehicle. After his son’s vehicle was moved, Pickett’s vehicle broke down. According to Pickett they were towing the vehicle to Edge of Dells. When informed Edge of Dells was in the opposite direction, Pickett claimed they were going to Arrowhead Campground.

During the conversation, Bourgeois continued to smell an odor of intoxicants. While performing standard field sobriety tests Bourgeois noted several clues indicating Pickett was intoxicated. Pickett failed to complete the walk and turn test, and declined to attempt the one leg stand test.