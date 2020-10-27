Bluffview man charged with drug dealing

A man faces 16 years in prison and fines up to $35,000 for allegedly dealing cocaine and marijuana out of his Bluffview residence.

Carl David Miller, 40, could also have his driver’s license suspended for up to 10 years. He was charged Oct. 20 with felony manufacturing and dealing between 1 and 5 grams of cocaine and up to 200 grams of THC in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, an informant worked with Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Steinhorst to purchase illegal drugs from Miller. On October 12, 2018, the informant entered Miller’s home while being monitored with an audio device.

Police searched the informant before entering the home to ensure the informant was carrying no illicit substances. The informant told authorities that Miller had a “large mason jar” filled with small bags of cocaine in the home, according to the complaint.

The informant purchased what Miller said were three bags of cocaine, roughly 0.6 grams each, and a “sandwich bag” with marijuana in it for $100 using money pre-approved for the operation. The substances later tested positive for each of the substances, according to the complaint.

Miller is scheduled to make an initial appearance Nov. 4 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

