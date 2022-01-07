Bond reduced for Beaver Dam man accused of false imprisonment

JUNEAU – Bond was reduced for a 31-year-old Beaver Dam man who is accused of the false imprisonment of his former girlfriend.
Christopher French faces a felony charge of threats to injure or accuse of a crime with use of a dangerous weapon along with misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.
French, who as odf Friday remains in the Dodge County Jail, had his bond reduced from $100,000 to $70,000 by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries.
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra opposed the reduction in the bond that was requested by the defense, Dodge County Managing Attorney Bob Barrington said. However the court agreed with the reduction because French has ties to the community as a homeowner and never failed to show up to court in the past, which increase the likelihood that he will show up to court in the future which Barrington said is one of the criteria for cash bail in Wisconsin.
The conditions of French’s bond have not changed. As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim, victim’s family, victim’s residence or victim’s place of employment. He may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall not possess any firearm or dangerous weapons. He must surrender his passport and shall not leave the state of Wisconsin.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s grandfather contacted police Dec. 3 for a check welfare on his granddaughter. The man said the woman was trying to leave a relationship with French. When police arrived, the woman was in the home that she shared with French. Family members who were helping her move out also were there.
The woman said she had moved in with French in October. The two became engaged in mid-November. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said French had gotten upset at her when she was apprehensive about moving in with him and agreed to do so because she felt guilty about getting him upset. While living together, French became upset about messages on her phone and physically assaulted her while questioning her about the messages.
According to the complaint, French put a knife to her throat at one point in late November before getting up and retrieving a revolver. The woman said French straddled her and pointed the gun at her left temple and said if she left him he would kill her. The woman said, he also said “If I don’t get a chance to kill you, I will hunt you for the rest of my life.”
The woman said she was too scared to get help because she thought French would kill her. The woman said she was not allowed to say “no” when French wanted sex, according to the complaint.
Around Dec. 2, the woman said French hit her about 20 times.
On Dec. 3, the woman’s grandfather told her to call the police, because if she waited another day it might be too late. According to the complaint, French displayed odd behavior including believing he was speaking directly to God and getting energy from God. He told the woman she could not see her grandmother because the grandmother’s husband was black. The woman said he insisted on having her social media password, because he allegedly considered her property.
An arraignment is scheduled on Jan. 26.