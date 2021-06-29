Bond set for Baraboo woman accused of stabbing

A Baraboo woman, who allegedly stabbed another woman while arguing over a spilled drink, recently made her initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Adrienne H. Littlebear, 36, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering the safety of another June 23. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $25,000 cash bond for Littlebear, with the conditions that she maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any alcohol. The court appointed a public defender for her Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman went into the St. Clare Hospital emergency room around 9 p.m. June 22 with multiple stab wounds on both arms and her hands.
The woman told police that she had been driving Littlebear around while she drank earlier that night. The woman said she knows Littlebear doesn’t drink a lot because she doesn’t handle alcohol well and will “get mean.”
They had parked in a driveway in Baraboo when the woman said she accidentally kicked over a cup of Fireball whiskey sitting on the floor of the vehicle, which upset Littlebear and the pair started arguing.
According to the complaint, the woman said she told Littlebear to stop drinking and threw the mostly empty cup out of the car. Littlebear allegedly grabbed a flathead screwdriver from the console and made jerking, stabbing motions. The woman said she thought Littlebear was trying to scare her, but she didn’t flinch, which is when Littlebear allegedly began stabbing her.
The woman said she held her arms up in different directions to avoid being stabbed in the face and neck. Littlebear threatened to kill her, lunging at the woman about five times. The woman said she was able to get the car door open and get away.
When she exited the vehicle, so did Littlebear, who the woman said tried to chase her before going back to the car and grabbing a bottle of whiskey. Littlebear left the screwdriver on a seat. The woman said she grabbed it and threw it out into the grass before driving off to the hospital.
Littlebear faces a maximum prison sentence of 12.5 months and fines up to $25,000. She is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.