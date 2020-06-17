Brandner: Investigation ongoing after Madison woman jumped from car in Lewiston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 22-year-old Madison woman who jumped from a moving vehicle Sunday in the town of Lewiston likely died from blunt force trauma to the head after striking the pavement, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

The woman, Taylor B. Ninnemann, was transported by ambulance to Divine Savior Hospital and later transferred by Med-Flight to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jeremiah L. Collins 24, Madison, was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved and appeared intoxicated. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to Columbia County Jail.

Collins has since been released from jail and the investigation remains active as detectives are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports, Brandner said.

Initial information is that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing right before going into the vehicle.

If anyone has information about the incident or saw Collins or Ninnemann that weekend, they should contact Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166, extension 3315.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a 911 call at 4:02 a.m. reporting that a woman had jumped from a moving vehicle near N9371 County Highway AA in the town of Lewiston

While deputies were responding to the incident location, they received updated information that woman was being transported by a private vehicle to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Columbia County deputies and Portage police officers made contact with the vehicle near Highway 127 and La Dawn Drive in the Portage. Law enforcement personnel immediately removed the woman from the vehicle and began life saving measures who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

