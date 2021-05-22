Brandon man faces child prostitution charges

The girl said they had sex in Beaver Dam at a friend’s house. According to the complaint, she said they negotiated payments each time. An adult woman at her friend’s house said the girl had an adult male who visited her, and she was told that he was the girl’s estranged father.

Police spoke to Krohn on Feb. 3 at a farm in Ripon. According to the criminal complaint, Krohn said he met the girl a few times in Beaver Dam when she was staying with a friend, and that the two met in September. He allegedly admitted giving the girl money between $500 and $1,000, and said he did not expect anything in return. He said that he had hugged her and kissed her on the forehead. However, when the officers showed him messages between the two, he allegedly admitted they had sex four to five times and he paid the girl $300 each time because that is all he could get out of the ATM machine.