BREAKING: Authorities say Devil's Lake stabbing may have been a random act

Authorities searching for the suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old John Craig Schutzmer said Wednesday they believe he was the victim of a random act.

Sauk County Detective Lt. Chris Zunker told a group of reporters at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center they believe Schmutzer did not know the suspect at all.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said they are hoping members of the public are able to help them find the suspect by noticing specific behavioral changes.

“Crimes like these are very often solved with community members who report critical information to law enforcement,” Meister said. “We are confident there is someone out there who knows, or suspects they know, who this person is and we await their call.”

