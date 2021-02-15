BREAKING: Baraboo Police arrest man after search, threats of violence to others

There were no injuries reported Monday after a potentially armed man threatened to harm himself and others, according to a release from Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden.

The unidentified 35-year-old had access to other firearms, Sinden said.

According to the release, the man was reported around 11 a.m. to the department. Police knew of multiple places the man could be within the city and worked with local officials, including the Baraboo School District to institute an admin hold, while searching for him. The safety precautions were taken because officers did not know where the man was, Sinden said.

At roughly 1:45 p.m., the man was pulled over in the city and taken in for a mental health evaluation. No weapons were found in the car or on the person, according to the release.

All Baraboo School District buildings except North Freedom Elementary, which is outside of the affected area, were put on an admin hold for about an hour, starting shortly before noon Monday, said District Administrator Lori Mueller. Under an admin hold, no one is allowed in or out of school buildings but normal business inside continues, unlike in a lockdown.

Asked if there was any danger to students, Mueller referred the question to the police department.