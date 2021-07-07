BREAKING: Man dies after gunshot wound near Ochsner Park

Baraboo Police Department has issued a release stating that a man died in the 900 block of Park Street in Baraboo after suffering from a gunshot wound around around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Mark Schauf said the injury happened not in the Ochsner Park Zoo, but on a nearby sidewalk.

According to the release, police arrived and helped responders with the Baraboo District Ambulance Service attempt to treat the injured man. However, their efforts to keep him alive were unsuccessful.

Schauf said he cannot comment on whether the wound was self-inflicted, but there is no ongoing danger to the community. The release said the ongoing investigation is focusing on “what appears to be non-suspicious circumstances.”

