BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies in Highway 60 crash

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday along State Highway 60 in the town of Troy.

According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the operator of a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was driving east on the highway near Round River Road when the bike left the road and hit the gravel shoulder along a “sweeping curve.” The motorcyclist was thrown off after it hit the south ditch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials received a call about the accident around 3:30 p.m. When responders arrived, they attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

The name of the operator has been withheld until family can be notified. The release notes that the motorcyclist was wearing protective clothing and a helmet, and that the crash remains under investigation.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.