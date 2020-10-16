BREAKING: Sheriff names Devil's Lake stabbing victim

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 24-year-old man stabbed to death Wednesday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister identified the victim as John Craig Schmutzer of Wauwatosa.

An autopsy performed Thursday at the UW Hospital in Madison confirmed it was a homicide by stabbing.

According to Meister, Schmutzer had visited other places throughout the state in the days before he came to Devil’s Lake, including Hilldale, the open air shopping center in Madison, Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County and in nearby La Valle.

The crime was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a witness saw a man attacked near the railroad tracks close to the south shore of Devil’s Lake. Meister said the stabbing took place on Grottos Trail. Schmutzer was pronounced dead as emergency responders arrived.

The suspect in the homicide is still at large. He was described as a man between 5-feet-10-inches and 6 feet tall, “wearing a dark-colored head covering and a dark-colored face covering.”

Meister said witnesses last saw the suspect walking toward the south shore parking lot.