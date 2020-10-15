BREAKING: Sheriff says homicide suspect still 'at large'

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Thursday a suspect in a murder at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large and authorities are looking for the public to help them track him down.
Support Local Journalism
Witnesses described the suspect as a man between 5-feet-10-inches and 6 feet. At the time of the homicide, people who saw the suspect told authorities that the man was wearing a "dark colored head covering and a dark colored face covering." Meister said he was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.