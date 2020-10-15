BREAKING: Sheriff says homicide suspect still 'at large'

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Thursday a suspect in a murder at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large and authorities are looking for the public to help them track him down.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man between 5-feet-10-inches and 6 feet. At the time of the homicide, people who saw the suspect told authorities that the man was wearing a "dark colored head covering and a dark colored face covering." Meister said he was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.