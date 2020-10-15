 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Sheriff says homicide suspect still 'at large'
BREAKING: Sheriff says homicide suspect still 'at large'

101520-bara-news-stabbing-plautz2

Capt. Jeremy Plautz, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, leads a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Roznos Meadow trailhead at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. He confirmed there was a death near the park's south shore, but didn't supply any other details on the incident or investigation.

 SUSAN ENDRES, Baraboo News Republic

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Thursday a suspect in a murder at Devil’s Lake State Park is still at large and authorities are looking for the public to help them track him down.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man between 5-feet-10-inches and 6 feet. At the time of the homicide, people who saw the suspect told authorities that the man was wearing a "dark colored head covering and a dark colored face covering." Meister said he was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.

 

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

