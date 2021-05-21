Briggsville man gets probation for sexual contact with teen

A Briggsville man was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to two counts of sex with a child 16 or older.

Kyle W. Fandrich, 32, will serve 30 days in county jail with Huber release privileges. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Fandrich to six years of probation with the conditional jail time. Barrett also ordered Fandrich undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A felony charge of third-degree sexual assault was dismissed by the prosecutor.

According to the complaint, a girl told a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy Fandrich assaulted her multiple times since she was 16, most recently in January. Fandrich claimed in an interview that the pair had a relationship and said the girl had initiated the sexual contact.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.