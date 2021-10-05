Brownsville man accused of 6th OWI after being pulled over for going 110 mph

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Brownsville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

David Salek is also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the felony charge alone.

Salek appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, Salek must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Salek’s SUV after his radar showed the vehicle was going 110 mph on Highway Z, which has a speed limit of 55 mph, on Oct. 1 around 3 p.m. The deputy activated his emergency lights which lead to other vehicles traveling on the road to pull over but Salek kept driving and was driving around other vehicles. He also drove on the shoulder of the road for 20 seconds before stopping. He then got out of his SUV to approach the deputy.