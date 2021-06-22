Burnett man charged with sexually assaulting 14 year old girl

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Burnett man appeared in court on Monday charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Ethan Bentti is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. He could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for each count.

Bentti appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were informed on April 30 that a missing girl was possibly staying at the AmericInn, 325 Seippel Blvd. Staff at the AmericInn recognized the girl from the photo and said she was staying at a room there with a man. The room was registered to Bentti. The staff said that the two had stayed there on April 26, 27 and 29 and stayed at another hotel April 28 when no room was available.

Police spoke to Bentti and the victim in the room. According to the complaint, Bentti was informed the girl was reported as missing. Bentti denied having sex with the girl and said he had met her through a friend. Bentti eventually admitted to some sexual acts occurring between the two.