Caller helps residents escape Wednesday night house fire in town of Wyocena

TOWN OF WYOCENA -- A 911 caller helped residents escape a rural house fire Wednesday night in the town of Wyocena.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received the call at 7:12 p.m. about a fire along the roof of a home in the 5000 block of Salisbury Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Roger Brandner.

The caller awakened the residents and they evacuated safely, the release said. The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Fire departments from Rio, Wyocena, Pardeeville, Doylestown, Portage, Poynette and Cambria responded to the scene. Also assisting were Rio EMS, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Alliant Energy and the Columbia County Highway Department.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

