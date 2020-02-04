Cambria man allegedly strangled woman at auto shop in Randolph

A 28-year-old Cambria man is accused of strangling a woman and smashing her face against the glass window of an auto repair shop in Randolph until she lost consciousness.

Jose J. Hernandez Jr. faces up to six years in prison for felony strangulation and suffocation and is also charged with misdemeanors of battery, third-offense OWI, third-offense operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez and the victim were arguing Dec. 8 in the village of Randolph when Hernandez began slapping the victim as she drove them away from a bar in Cambria. When they arrived at their destination, Hernandez was apologetic and asked the victim if she would get into his truck so they could talk about what happened. She reluctantly agreed to do this and then Hernandez immediately put the truck into drive and floored it out of the driveway.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hernandez physically assaulted the victim as he drove them to his auto shop at 619 N. High St. in the village of Randolph, the complaint states. Hernandez then dragged her into the shop and repeatedly smashed her face against the front window of the shop and at one point the victim lost consciousness.