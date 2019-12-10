Cambria man arrested on suspicion of felony threat

COLUMBUS -- A 35-year-old Cambria man is accused of threatening a law enforcement officer after he had urinated in a stairwell and disturbed a business in Columbus.
If convicted, Nicholas C. Velasquez faces up to six years in prison for the felony threat and is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for incidents police say happened in the early evening of Nov. 25.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of an intoxicated man yelling, making obscene gestures and running in front of cars and later found Velasquez intoxicated, uncooperative and unable or unwilling to answer questions on North Dickason Boulevard.
The complaint states that witnesses saw Velasquez walking down James Street and yelling to himself. They heard glass breaking in his direction but didn’t see what broke. A witness also saw him urinating down a stairwell and as Velasquez walked away, Velasquez banged aggressively on a business window.
Following his arrest, police transported Velasquez to a hospital, where he was rude and abrasive to officers and hospital staff, according to the complaint. At one point Velasquez told a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy, “You’re going to die.” The deputy told Velasquez that he could be charged with threatening an officer, and then Velasquez said, “I’m going to kill you.”
Velasquez is scheduled for a pretrial conference Jan. 7 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Velasquez had a felony charge dismissed but read into the record for making a threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer when he was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Columbia County in October. He received one year of probation for the offense that occurred in August 2018.
