Cambria man arrested on suspicion of felony threat

COLUMBUS -- A 35-year-old Cambria man is accused of threatening a law enforcement officer after he had urinated in a stairwell and disturbed a business in Columbus.

If convicted, Nicholas C. Velasquez faces up to six years in prison for the felony threat and is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for incidents police say happened in the early evening of Nov. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of an intoxicated man yelling, making obscene gestures and running in front of cars and later found Velasquez intoxicated, uncooperative and unable or unwilling to answer questions on North Dickason Boulevard.

The complaint states that witnesses saw Velasquez walking down James Street and yelling to himself. They heard glass breaking in his direction but didn’t see what broke. A witness also saw him urinating down a stairwell and as Velasquez walked away, Velasquez banged aggressively on a business window.