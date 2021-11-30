Cambria man charged with strangulation and suffocation

Charges have been filed against a man for allegedly strangling a woman and told officers he could not recall the incident because of how much alcohol he consumed.

Dale A. Posthuma, 62, Cambria, is facing a single charge of strangulation and suffocation, a class H felony, in Columbia County court along with a misdemeanor count of battery.

Online records show Posthuma is out of custody on a $2,000 signature bond. Bond was set by Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler at an initial appearance on Monday afternoon. Hepler set standard felony conditions for Posthuma and he is not to possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 23 Posthuma allegedly asked the victim to buy him alcohol. Columbia County Deputies learned of this while interviewing the female victim after the incident.

The victim told officers she and Posthuma got into an argument after she refused to buy alcohol for Posthuma. Posthuma allegedly pushed the victim's head into a kitchen cabinet.

The complaint states an officer asked if there was any other physical violence during the incident. The victim said Posthuma allegedly grabbed her neck for approximately 15 which made breathing difficult for her.