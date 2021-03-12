Cameron man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving onto Volk Field

A Cameron man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly driving through the Volk Field gate and throwing alcohol out the window of his vehicle.
Matthew Frazier, 31, of Cameron is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, three counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:07 a.m. Dec. 23, Deputy Jarrett Taylor was dispatched to Volk Field for a suspicious activity call. A male had driven a vehicle past the front gate of the base, where security witnessed him throw an alcohol container out the window. The male was claiming his car had broken down.
Upon arrival, Taylor spoke with the driver, identified as Matthew Frazier. Frazier said he was on his way home from Eau Claire, but came to base to turn around. He later said his home was in Cameron. Frazier said he was out of gas and trying to get his car off the base in five minutes, as instructed by security, and he was planning on going to a hotel nearby but did not give the hotel’s name.
According to security, Frazer had driven onto base, parked and thrown a vodka bottle out the window. Security said they also saw several other bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.
Asked about how much he had to drink, Frazier said “too much.” He admitted to throwing a bottle of Twisted Tea out the window. While speaking with Frazier, Taylor could smell an odor of intoxicants and his eyes were red.
Frazier agreed to standard field sobriety tests, telling Taylor “we both know I’ve been drinking,” and stating he had four or five beers. During the tests Taylor observed seven clues indicating Frazier was intoxicated.
Taylor placed Frazier under arrest and transported him to the Juneau County Jail. Frazier needed to be asked five times before he consented to a blood draw, ignoring Taylor before finally answering.
A records check showed Frazier had three previous OWI convictions.
Frazier is scheduled for a plea hearing May 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.