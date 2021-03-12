Cameron man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly driving onto Volk Field

A Cameron man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly driving through the Volk Field gate and throwing alcohol out the window of his vehicle.

Matthew Frazier, 31, of Cameron is charged with felonies operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, three counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:07 a.m. Dec. 23, Deputy Jarrett Taylor was dispatched to Volk Field for a suspicious activity call. A male had driven a vehicle past the front gate of the base, where security witnessed him throw an alcohol container out the window. The male was claiming his car had broken down.

Upon arrival, Taylor spoke with the driver, identified as Matthew Frazier. Frazier said he was on his way home from Eau Claire, but came to base to turn around. He later said his home was in Cameron. Frazier said he was out of gas and trying to get his car off the base in five minutes, as instructed by security, and he was planning on going to a hotel nearby but did not give the hotel’s name.

