A Camp Douglas man previously convicted of a felony is facing new charges for possession of a firearm after he went hunting.
James Wilson, 42, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8 a.m. Nov. 24 Conservation Warden Brent Couperus and Conservation Warden Weber arrived at a residence in Orange to follow up on a deer hunting investigation for the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 23, Weber received information that James Wilson had been hunting behind his residence with a firearm. A records check showed no hunting license for Wilson, and that he was a convicted felon.
Weber and Couperus spoke to Wilson, who stated he harvested a doe the previous morning that he killed with a crossbow. Wilson agreed to show the crossbow, which Weber and Couperus noted did not have any bolts that looked to have been recently shot through a deer.
Wilson then agreed to show Weber and Couperus the deer, which was hanging from a pole in the back of the residence. Upon examining the entry wound of the doe Weber and Couperus could tell the deer had been shot with a firearm and not a crossbow.
Upon further questioning, Wilson changed his story. He agreed to take Weber and Couperus to the kill site, which was on a nearby property. Wilson stated he was seated underneath a stand, and that he was the only one who hunted in that area.
Weber and Couperus observed a large amount of underbrush and saplings between the area where Wilson said he shot the crossbow and where the deer was killed, which Weber and Couperus observed would make it “almost impossible” for the deer to have been shot at that distance with a crossbow.
Examination of the area led to the discovery of a .233 Remington rifle casing under the stand. Despite Wilson stating that he never recovered the crossbow bolt, officers were unable to find a bolt.
Weber and Couperus told Wilson he believed the doe was harvested using a rifle, and asked where the rifle was. Wilson again changed his story, saying it must have been one of his cousins who shot the deer, and once he found it he registered the deer as his own harvest.
When confronted about his changing story and the evidence pointing towards Wilson harvesting the deer with a firearm, Wilson became agitated. He walked back to his residence saying he was “done.” Wilson was then placed under arrest.
In a search of the residence, officers found a rifle with rounds which matched the casing found near the hunting stand.
A search of Wilson’s records revealed a previous conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon in February 2010.
Wilson is scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
