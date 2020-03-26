Camp Douglas man allegedly stole California woman's SSN to work at a dairy farm

A Camp Douglas man is facing identity theft charges after he allegedly used a California woman’s Social Security number to gain employment, risking her housing assistance.
Luis Tinoco, 31, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony identity theft for financial gain. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 24, an officer from the Napa Police Department in Napa, California was dispatched to a residence for a report of identity theft. Upon arrival the officer interviewed the victim, who stated she received Federal Income Subsidizing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the victim, she was notified by HUD that her income was above the acceptable range to receive benefits. As a result, she was concerned about losing her housing.
She was notified that her Social Security number was used by a dairy farm in Wisconsin. The victim stated she did not know anyone in Wisconsin, and the use of her Social Security number was fraudulent.
The victim provided the officer with a printout of her income details from HUD, which included her Social Security number. Upon review of the income details, the officer noted two dairy farms in Wisconsin using the Social Security number. The most recent, for the years 2018 and 2019, was a farm located in Camp Douglas.
On Feb. 12, Deputy Michael Sickinger was assigned the fraud complaint, at which time he went to the farm and made contact with one of the owners. The owner found the Social Security number in the employee records was in use by the employee Luis Tinoco.
The owner brought Tinoco to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 13, where he was interviewed by Sickinger with the assistance of a translator after being advised of his rights.
During the interview, Tinoco admitted to working at the farm for two years. Tinoco stated he received the Social Security number from an unknown male when he first arrived in Wisconsin, and that he paid $200 for the Social Security number.
Tinoco was released on a $500 cash bond and scheduled to appear in court at the Juneau County Justice Center March 11, but did not show. A warrant for Tinoco’s arrest was issued by Judge Stacy Smith after Tinoco did not appear in court.
