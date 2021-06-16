Camp Douglas man flees crash scene, charged with 5th OWI

A Camp Douglas man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after he allegedly crashed his car while drunk and fled the scene.

Daniel Spohn, 56, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:40 a.m. April 8, Deputy Jay Helixon was dispatched to the area of Wisconsin Street in Camp Douglas for a report of a driver who left the scene of a one-vehicle crash. A caller who reported the crash said the driver was walking towards downtown while possibly intoxicated, wearing a black sweatshirt and goes by “Dan.”

After another deputy arrived at the crash scene, Helixon patrolled the downtown area to look for the driver. Helixon located a male wearing a black sweatshirt walking away from downtown towards the crash area. The male was stumbling while walking on the sidewalk.

Helixon pulled over to talk to the male, who identified himself verbally as Daniel Spohn. Spohn had glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulty standing straight. Helixon could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Spohn.