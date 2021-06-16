Camp Douglas man flees crash scene, charged with 5th OWI

A Camp Douglas man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after he allegedly crashed his car while drunk and fled the scene.
Daniel Spohn, 56, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:40 a.m. April 8, Deputy Jay Helixon was dispatched to the area of Wisconsin Street in Camp Douglas for a report of a driver who left the scene of a one-vehicle crash. A caller who reported the crash said the driver was walking towards downtown while possibly intoxicated, wearing a black sweatshirt and goes by “Dan.”
After another deputy arrived at the crash scene, Helixon patrolled the downtown area to look for the driver. Helixon located a male wearing a black sweatshirt walking away from downtown towards the crash area. The male was stumbling while walking on the sidewalk.
Helixon pulled over to talk to the male, who identified himself verbally as Daniel Spohn. Spohn had glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulty standing straight. Helixon could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Spohn.
Spohn accepted a ride to the crash scene, but “almost tipped over” while walking towards Helixon’s vehicle. Spohn admitted to drinking but said he was not driving and would not tell Helixon where he was drinking. According to Spohn, the vehicle belonged to his mother and was stolen but the vehicle was not reported as stolen.
When asked where he was coming from, Spohn said a residence on Highway H and pointed north. Questioned on why he was coming from downtown, which was to the south, Spohn appeared confused and again stated he was not driving. Spohn admitted to knowing where the crash was, but stated again he was not driving and claimed “some female, but I don’t know her name” was driving. No other individual was at the scene, and Spohn had fresh scrapes and cuts on his hands.
The witness who called in the crash filled out a statement. According to the witness, the witness went outside after hearing a loud bang and saw a vehicle smoking. After going across the street to check on the driver, the driver stated the vehicle was his mother's and then walked towards Main Street.
Helixon asked Spohn to participate in standard field sobriety tests but Spohn refused, again saying he was not driving. Based on Helixon’s observations and the witness statement Spohn, was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
A preliminary breath test was administered at the jail and Spohn blew a 0.20 blood alcohol concentration. Spohn agreed to voluntarily submit to an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.
Spohn is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 5 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
