A woman was trapped inside her bedroom, but not injured, after a car crashed through the side of her home at N279 Highway 89 early Sunday morning south of Columbus in a crash authorities said was alcohol-related.
In a news release Monday, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a car inside a bedroom at the residence where the woman was trapped. According to Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn, the woman was uninjured. A man inside the kitchen of the house also was uninjured.
“We needed to use a ladder to get her out of the bedroom window,” Koehn said.
The driver of the car suffer numerous non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. Deputies arrested him on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Waterloo, will face criminal charges in Columbia County Circuit Court, Brandner said.
“We are very lucky and grateful that this did not end up killing the home owners. The force and impact of this vehicle impacting the house and then into bedroom was severe,” Brandner said.
Brandner said alcohol and speed both appeared to be factors in the incident. Brandner said investigators believe the vehicle was traveling north on Highway 89 when it failed to turn right, left the road and crashed into the house.
“It appeared the car side-swiped a tree then struck a mound system used for septic tanks,” Koehn said. “It then went airborne, hit another tree and then into the house.”
Koehn, upon arriving to the scene, said he spotted the driver a short distance from the house. Koehn said he was down on his hands and knees, clearly injured. The driver was transported by a Lifestar ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Columbus Fire and EMS and Napleton Towing assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on scene Sunday.
