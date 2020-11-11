Case against Beaver Dam woman accused of jail inmate assault headed towards trial

JUNEAU – A not guilty plea was entered in a case against a 53-year-old Beaver Dam woman who charged with sexual assault of an inmate at Dodge County Jail while she was working in the jail as a contracted staff member in the kitchen area.

Tammy Clipps is charged with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff. She could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a corporal in the jail reported on Sept. 4 that an inmate that works in the jail kitchen with Aramark contracted staff submitted a tip that some inmates were receiving preferred treatment by some Aramark kitchen employees including extra food and better working conditions.

Aramark is contracted by the Dodge County Detention Facility to provide food services consisting of inmate meals and commissary. Aramark provides staff that works directly with inmate labor in the kitchen.

An investigation led to Clipps when a U.S. Marshal Service inmate, who had worked in the kitchen, attempted to call a phone registered to her address and jail staff found out he had made frequent calls to the same location. The inmate also received a mailing from TJ Clipps with Clipps’ address as the return address that included a letter addressing their alleged relationship.