Case against Lomira mother charged child neglect death headed to trial

JUNEAU –Dodge County Circuit Judge Steven Bauer found probable cause to bind over a 32-year-old Lomira woman who is accused of neglect in her son’s death.
Jamie Hildebrandt is charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. She could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
A preliminary hearing was held in the case against Hildebrandt on Thursday.
Hildebrandt’s 3-year-old son died March 6. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries including contusions to the boy’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. He had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt March 10 at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt allegedly said she went to the bathroom in the midst of changing his diaper, and forgot the boy was on the floor accidentally stepping on him.
Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs, but they did not feel broken, the complaint states. She then helped the boy to his bed.
Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home. Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. on March 6.
The father of the child, Frank Pleester Jr., was taken into custody on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in the case. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators that he had seen the boy that morning and had not observed any bruises at that time.
According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother told police she wanted to visit her daughter, but her daughter said her children were sick. The grandmother ignored her daughter’s wishes and traveled to Lomira. The grandmother told Hildebrandt to take a nap because she said she wasn’t feeling well and tended to her other two grandchildren while she believed the 3-year-old was napping. She checked on the boy after supper and called 911 at which point CPR was done on the boy.
EMS responded and called in the Dodge County Medical Examiner for the child’s death.
Two other children have been removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services.
Hildebrandt’s arraignment is scheduled on July 29.
