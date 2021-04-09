Case against Mayville man accused of physically abusing child takes step closer to trial

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Mayville man charged with multiple counts of physically abusing a child pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Shayne Leslie is charged with a felony count of causing mental harm to a child and four felony counts of child abuse. If found guilty of all the charges, he could face up to 36 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of a 7-year-old girl reported to Mayville Police on Nov. 25 that Leslie had been harming her daughter. The girl told her mother that she was helping Leslie work on a vehicle the previous day when he kicked her in the leg with a steel-toed boot, stomped on her toes, hit her knuckles with a screwdriver, tapped her forehead with a screwdriver, pinched her ears and punched her in the stomach. The girl had marks on her body.

The girl was interviewed and said Leslie had been physically abusing her for three years and detailed the abuse in the description, according to the complaint. The victim had said that she believed the attacks happened when her mother was not around and when he felt she was lying.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled on May 18.