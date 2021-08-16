 Skip to main content
Case dismissed against former River Valley High teacher accused of sexual assault of a child
The case against a recently retired River Valley High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old more than 25 years ago was dismissed Monday.

Michael J. Hill, 69, of Cross Plains, died July 29, according to his obituary. He was a science teacher for 42 years.

Hill, formerly of Spring Green, had been released on a $15,000 signature bond July 8. He was charged May 19 with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the allegations of assault began more than two decades ago, when a child told Spring Green police officers in March 1995 that Hill had groped and rubbed himself against the child. The claims were investigated but charges were not pursued.

The child talked to a therapist in June 1993 about alleged assaults that had happened a year earlier.

In September, the former child was again interviewed by police and described the assaults similarly to what had been reported nearly 30 years ago. The complaint does not specify why charges were not pursued then.

A special prosecutor, Richard DuFour of the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, was appointed after months of urging by the victim in the case and the victim’s sibling. DuFour filed for dismissal of the case due to Hill's death.

Hill had faced a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

