Case dismissed against Hillpoint man accused of sex crimes against child

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock dismissed the case against a Hillpoint man Thursday who was recently charged with sex crimes against a child.
Gerald K. Crary, 69, faced a maximum prison sentence of 116 years for felony counts of trafficking a child, possession of child pornography, soliciting a child, child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.
The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion for dismissal due to Crary’s death Monday.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.