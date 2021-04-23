 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Case dismissed against Hillpoint man accused of sex crimes against child
0 comments
alert top story

Case dismissed against Hillpoint man accused of sex crimes against child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock dismissed the case against a Hillpoint man Thursday who was recently charged with sex crimes against a child.

042121-bara-news-trafficking1

Crary

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald K. Crary, 69, faced a maximum prison sentence of 116 years for felony counts of trafficking a child, possession of child pornography, soliciting a child, child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion for dismissal due to Crary’s death Monday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News