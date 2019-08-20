A Poynette man was ordered held on a $5,000 cash bond Tuesday after prosecutors say he threatened another man with a handgun outside a Portage convenience store last week.
Mason F. Gradel, 32, faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm in violation of a court order, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
If he is able to post bond, Judge Todd Hepler ordered the former Beaver Dam resident to have no contact with the victim, barred him from the Market Basket property and said he may not possess firearms or ammunition.
A return hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.
According to a criminal complaint, Portage police officer Dennis Pomeroy responded Wednesday to the Market Basket at 403 DeWitt St., and spoke to a Portage man who appeared to be nervous and was shaking.
Pomeroy said the victim told him Gradel was behind him in line at the store and said, "Do you remember me?"
"Yeah," the man replied after recognizing they had worked together. Gradel told him, "I never want you talking to her again" and left the store, according to the complaint.
As the Portage man exited Market Basket, Gradel yelled to get his attention, lifted his shirt and pulled out a gun, the complaint states. The man told police he froze in fear and did not move until Gradel put the gun away and drove off in a tan Chevy Trailblazer.
Pomeroy located Gradel Aug. 15 at his ex-wife's residence, and Gradel told police he had encountered the Portage man at Market Basket and told him not to speak to his girlfriend.
Gradel's ex-wife first stated Gradel does not own a handgun, then said "she was not going to cover for Gradel anymore," the complaint states. She showed police a closet with a handgun and said Gradel put it there after the incident at Market Basket.
The Taurus Millennium G2 9mm handgun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and had 11 rounds in its magazine, Pomeroy reported.
Pomeroy said he watched security footage from Aug. 14 that showed a tan Chevy Trailblazer arrive at Market Basket, and Gradel entered the store. He then exited, reached into the vehicle, adjusted his belt and lifted a gun at someone not seen on camera., according to the officer.
Gradel pointed the gun forward twice, then put it down, lifted it again and pulled the top slide back. Moments later, the footage showed Gradel driving away, according to the complaint.
