A Columbia Correctional Institution inmate was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing his cellmate in 2015.
On the fourth day of jury trial in Columbia County Circuit Court, jurors deliberated for 34 minutes and found defendant Dexter L. Ewing, 46, to be sane. The jury already delivered a guilty verdict Friday on the first-degree intentional homicide charge.
Court records show the jury found that although Ewing has a mental defect, he understood the wrongfulness of his actions.
Judge Todd Hepler sentenced Ewing to life in prison. Hepler also ordered Ewing to pay $518 in legal costs. Any restitution will be taken out of prison funds, Hepler ordered.
Ewing previously was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
He again was charged with homicide in 2015 when prosecutors said he strangled his cellmate, Jerome A. Scott, after a series of confrontations between them inside CCI.
Earlier Monday, defense attorney Ronald Benavides moved for a mistrial for the first phase of the court proceedings, in which jurors had found Ewing guilty.
Assistant District Attorney Jordan Lippert opposed the motion for mistrial and said he believed a doctor's report was not admissible as evidence.
Hepler denied the defense's motion for a mistrial.
