Central Wisconsin enforcement sees sex offender registry as 'tool'

Local law enforcement point to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry as a helpful positive resource for those looking to protect their loved ones through information gathering, but also view it as a useful aid for their own investigations.
The difference is that it’s just one tool they have available to them. While the registry is overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, local sheriff’s offices also have their own information available to them.
Capt. Jason Kocovsky of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the registry allows them to follow up on information sent from the DOC about a specific offender within the county, providing “checks and balances” in ensuring a registrant is following the rules, like living in the place on record as their home.
While there may be some remaining accessibility obstacles, members of the public can see who is living nearby just as deputies can, Kocovsky said.
“The sex offender registry is a great tool so that everybody has the same information available at your leisure to be able to look that up,” Kocovsky said. “The only downfall to electronic stuff or internet-based programs is that we’ve kind of taken for granted that everybody has access to a computer and decent speed internet.”
According to the registry, there were 120 registered sex offenders in Columbia County as of Wednesday. Kocovsky said the total was around 127 as of Nov. 19, but the “number toggles up and down” as people move in and out of the county.
“By releasing that information, it’s not meant to belittle somebody or certainly not meant to revictimize the victims involved in a crime,” Kocovsky said. “It’s more to enhance the protection of the public so that people all have the same information.”
In Sauk County, there were 170 registered sex offenders as of Wednesday. Sheriff Chip Meister said after the sex offender network began in the 1990s, it grew to “be a valuable tool,” that can be used by both county residents and law enforcement officers.
“It serves as a public notification source,” Meister said. “It’s there to kind of reduce re-offender rates by promoting offender accountability.”
Det. Tyler Pointon serves as the liaison for sex offenders within the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his job, he uses the sex offender registry to track those convicted of sex offenses. Those under supervision initially after release from prison have to meet with him and their probation officer. Every few years, Pointon said he conducts compliance checks to ensure those on the registry are living at the address they have listed along with the help of U.S. Marshals.
While they keep files within the department, Pointon said they “mirror” the registry aside from the information kept on sex offenders being supervised after leaving prison.
“We’re able to, and the general public’s able to, see exactly where these people are residing, exactly what their offense was,” Pointon said. “A photograph is available for us and the general public, physical characteristics are available, so it’s very useful for us and the general public.”
At its beginning, there were some concerns about public use, Meister said, but did not note any current issues. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he has no current concerns about misuse by the public. It is largely a tool specifically for the public, he said.
Officers from every department noted that they remind the public it is illegal to harass someone for being listed on the registry. Pointon said for the last five years in his position, there are people uneasy about a sex offender living near them but he hasn’t seen any instances of misuse to that degree.
“It’s important to remind people that they can’t—it’s illegal to harass somebody because of that,” Pointon said, noting that the benefits of its use outweigh the possible negative use by individuals. “It’s been recognized that it’s in the benefit of public safety that folks are monitored and people are aware of what their whereabouts are.”
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office relies heavily on its own resources, but also looks to the registry when in need of certain types of information, Schmidt said.
“We might use it as a resource to look for photos or something, but we have other resources we utilize,” Schmidt said.
He stressed that the duty of ensuring registered sex offenders are meeting their criteria falls to the state, not county law enforcement. Still, it serves to help local investigators in certain instances.
“It’s a valuable tool, don’t get me wrong,” Schmidt said. “Certainly it’s valuable to the community. It’s certainly valuable in gathering information and making sure there’s information available as we’re doing investigations, but we’re not actively looking at the registry and trying to find people violating their conditions.”
According to the registry, there were 239 registered offenders as of Wednesday in Dodge County.
Kocovsky said that like most law enforcement, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in calls for service as the COVID-19 pandemic set in and stressors from job loss, economic devastation and mass death and illness have taken hold for eight months. However, many of those increased calls come from substance abuse and neighborly disputes. They continue to get calls about domestic abuse and sex offenses, but Kocovsky said he hasn’t seen a “big increase in specifically those,” compared to substance abuse and neighbor dispute calls.
He echoed the lack of concern over public misuse of the database.
“I don’t recall ever having a situation where someone took that information and was trying to use it against the person or use it in a negative format,” Kocovsky said. “People look at it for informational purposes. I think it’s been around long enough that people who are convicted of these certain crimes that put them on the registry are definitely aware that there’s no hiding this information.”
