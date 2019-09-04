JUNEAU — Charges against a former Wisconsin probation and parole agent were dismissed last spring after the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion with concerns about statute of limitations and the case.
Felony charges against Joey Chiarello, 55, Mayville, were dismissed prior to his initial appearance on March 25. He had originally been charged with a felony count of misconduct in office/failure to perform known duties and a misdemeanor count of theft.
According to the original criminal complaint, items located at Chiarello’s home including several Department of Corrections checks. Most of the checks were from 2005-06.
The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charges on March 25 stating they would not be able to overcome issues related to the statute of limitations.
Chiarello resigned from his position with Wisconsin Department of Corrections earlier this year.
