Charges dismissed against Mayville man accused of child abuse
Charges dismissed against Mayville man accused of child abuse

JUNEAU – The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges earlier this month against a 34-year-old Mayville who had been charged with abusing a child.

Shayne Leslie had previously been scheduled to have a two-day trial this week. Dodge County Managing Attorney Bob Barrington said the charges were dismissed because following the assistant district attorney in the case filing a motion that said there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of a 7-year-old girl reported to Mayville Police on Nov. 25 that Leslie had been harming her daughter. The girl told her mother that she was helping Leslie work on a vehicle the previous day when he injured her.

