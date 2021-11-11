Charges dismissed in Columbia County case

A felony case has been dismissed in Columbia County after the victim refused to testify in court.

Philip Capone, 66, Omro, was charged with threats to injure/accuse of crime, a class H felony, in 2019. At that time he was also charged with misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade complaints and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal filed a motion to dismiss the charges in the Capone case on Nov. 4. The motion states the DA office had been in contact with the victim in the case and that they are refusing to testify.

“Without her testimony, the State will be unable to prove this case without a reasonable doubt. Therefore, it makes this motion to dismiss,” Yaskal wrote.

Court documents show a judgement of dismissal was signed on Nov. 8 by Judge W. Andrew Voigt dismissing the three charges against Capone on the prosecutor’s motion.

In 2016, the Daily Register reported Capone formerly served in law enforcement in Pennsylvania for 11 years before being shot on duty. He then briefly volunteered at a Portage soup kitchen.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.