A Juneau County Sheriff’s investigation into the death of Jason Dailey, 26, of Necedah has led to charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and bail jumping being filed against Crystal Pharis, 27.
Dailey was found in his Necedah residence during a welfare check Nov. 12. Police took Pharis into custody, with charges filed by the Juneau County District Attorney on Nov. 18.
Pharis is charged with first degree intentional homicide; hiding a corpse, repeater; neglecting a child, repeater, and four counts of felony bail jumping, repeater.
She faces life imprisonment for the homicide charge. Pharis is facing up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the hiding a corpse charge; up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the neglecting a child charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both for each of the bail jumping charges, if convicted.
As Pharis has been convicted of three prior misdemeanors within the previous five years, the sentence for each charge can be increased by up to two years for the repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:37 a.m. Nov. 12 the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check on Jason Dailey, who had not been at work for two days. At about 10:33 a.m., Deputy Michael Sickinger arrived at the residence and spoke with Crystal Pharis.
Pharis said she did not know where Dailey was, and Dailey had left the home two days previous after taking some cash out of his wallet. Pharis said Dailey left his wallet and both vehicles at the residence, and she did not want to report Dailey missing at that time. Sickinger left the residence.
About 24 minutes later, Sickinger returned to the residence. A male opened the door and let the deputy inside the residence, where Sicking found Pharis unresponsive. When Sickinger moved Pharis he found her two month old child underneath of her. Next to Pharis were a bag containing pills and medication. Both Pharis and the child were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
While checking the residence, Sickinger found Dailey’s body in the master bedroom. Dailey’s body was on the floor next to the bed, covered in blankets. Dailey had injuries to the head and face, and a large laceration over his right ear.
Once Sickinger began moving the blankets, he could smell the body decomposing. Sickinger also noted blood spatter on the doorway to the bedroom. The house was secured as a crime scene. Officers returned later in the day with a warrant, and continued to search the house.
An autopsy on Dailey performed Nov. 13 found Dailey died of blunt force trauma. An interview with the man who opened the door for Sickenger had the man telling police that Pharis was “moody and angry with violent tendencies.” He also said Pharis believed Dailey was cheating on her.
Pharis is scheduled for a bail/bond hearing Nov. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
