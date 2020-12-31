Chase ends with 4th PAC charge for Lyndon Station man

With his firearm drawn, Platt approached the vehicle. He recognized the driver as Kyle Hall from previous contacts. While Platt approached Hall continued kissing and hugging the female passenger.

Hall was ordered to exit the vehicle and was searched for weapons. During the search the passenger continued “twitching and gyrating” in her seat, and when ordered to stop continued making involuntary movements. While searching Hall Platt observed that Hall’s eyes were glassy and red, and he smelled of intoxicating beverages.

Asked if he had anything to drink, Hall said he had two drinks. Asked if he saw the lights and siren, Hall stated he did. A records check showed Hall had a revoked license for an OWI conviction, a prior operating after revoked conviction, and was required to have an ignition interlock device. No IID was installed on the vehicle.

Hall was asked and agreed to perform field sobriety tests. Prior to the tests, Hall said he did not consume narcotics when asked. After the tests, Hall was again asked about drugs and denied taking any. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.057 blood alcohol concentration.