Chase ends with 4th PAC charge for Lyndon Station man

A Lyndon Station man allegedly refused to pull over then drove into the oncoming traffic lane while under the influence during an attempted traffic stop for a loud exhaust.
Kyle Hall, 26, is charged with felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, fourth offense, and misdemeanors resisting an officer by failure to stop, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:48 p.m. Aug. 8, Trooper Allan Platt was parked off Highway 82 in Marion when he observed a vehicle with an audibly loud exhaust. Platt pulled behind the vehicle and initiated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle continued driving.
After alerting dispatch, Platt watched the vehicle cross the Wisconsin River Bridge and drift towards the center line. The vehicle turned onto Highway Z and crossed into the opposite lane of traffic before slowly drifting back into the correct lane.
Platt used his spotlight to light the inside of the vehicle. The male driver looked back at Platt and then continued driving. Eventually the driver turned on the turn signal and pulled into the driveway of Point Bluff Tubing Resort, where Platt observed him turn and embrace his female passenger.
With his firearm drawn, Platt approached the vehicle. He recognized the driver as Kyle Hall from previous contacts. While Platt approached Hall continued kissing and hugging the female passenger.
Hall was ordered to exit the vehicle and was searched for weapons. During the search the passenger continued “twitching and gyrating” in her seat, and when ordered to stop continued making involuntary movements. While searching Hall Platt observed that Hall’s eyes were glassy and red, and he smelled of intoxicating beverages.
Asked if he had anything to drink, Hall said he had two drinks. Asked if he saw the lights and siren, Hall stated he did. A records check showed Hall had a revoked license for an OWI conviction, a prior operating after revoked conviction, and was required to have an ignition interlock device. No IID was installed on the vehicle.
Hall was asked and agreed to perform field sobriety tests. Prior to the tests, Hall said he did not consume narcotics when asked. After the tests, Hall was again asked about drugs and denied taking any. A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.057 blood alcohol concentration.
Platt informed Hall he was being placed under arrest. After being placed in the squad car, Hall said “to be honest I smoked a little bit more weed than I was drinking, so I’d rather get a DUI than OWI.”
A K9 sniff of the vehicle gave a positive alert. In the back seat of the vehicle Platt located a bag with men’s clothing inside, and two rubber containers that smelled of marijuana. One of the containers contained wax and leafy residue. Also found in the bag was a pill bottle with the label ripped off and an assortment of white pills.
Once at the jail, Hall refused a blood draw. A warrant was issued for the draw, but Hall stated his intention to resist allowing the draw. Once Hall was led to a restraint chair and saw the number of officers present he stated his intention to comply with the blood draw.
A test of the substances found in the vehicle gave a positive result for Naproxen and Clonidine Hydrochloride. The apparent THC residue was in too small of an amount to perform a presumptive test and were able to be sent to the crime lab for testing.
Hall is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Jan. 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
